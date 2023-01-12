Latest Ukraine Satelite Pics Show Damaged Homes, Bombed Fields

The images reveal massive destruction of buildings in eastern Ukraine.

New satellite images over the last week show the scale and magnitude of the ongoing fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Eastern Ukrainian towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.

This area which is seeing some of the heaviest duels since the Second World War involves fighting by Russian-backed mercenary groups and Ukrainian forces.

The images reveal thousands of bomb craters in fields and along roads in the two towns and the destruction of hundreds of homes, schools, and buildings. The most intense fighting here has been on for months with very heavy artillery duels.

The start of the siege in Soledar, in eastern Ukraine, on 1 August 2022.

Apartment buildings and homes lie destroyed following Russian assault on the town on 10 January, 2023.

A before and after image showing the extent of destruction in Soledar.

The start of the siege in south Soledar on 1 August, 2022.

Schools and residential buildings lie destroyed in South Soledar on 10 January, 2023.

Before and after comparison of the damaged infrastructure in south Soledar.

In eastern Bakhmut, a field littered with thousands of bomb craters.

An image from 1 August, 2022 shows partially damaged agricultural buildings in the village of Yakolivka.

The same buildings in Yakolivka lie completely destroyed as seen on 10 January, 2023.

A before and after image to highlight the extent of damage in the the village of Yakolivka.