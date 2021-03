"Everyone is afraid for Alexei Navalny life and health," his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is in great pain, his lawyer said Thursday after visiting him in prison, adding that allies were afraid for his life.

"He is suffering from strong back pain and pain in his right leg," lawyer Olga Mikhailova said in remarks on Dozhd television.

