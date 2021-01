Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Pobeda airlines plane travelling from Berlin to Moscow.

Russian police detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny at a Moscow airport shortly after he landed on a flight from Berlin, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh confirmed he had been detained, saying on Twitter: "Alexei was taken away by police officers at the border. With no explanation given."

