Know About Maldives' New President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Maldives gets new president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Abdulla Yameen concedes defeat.

New Delhi: With flags raised high and dancing on the streets, Maldives cheers for its new President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who defeated Abdulla Yameen in the 2018 presidential election to claim the title. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won the elections with 134,616 votes. He registered the victory with the backing of a united opposition trying to oust Abdulla Yameen. His party struggled for visibility with the electorate and the media, but the outcome turned out to be favourable. Abdulla Yameen on Monday conceded defeat in elections, easing fears of a fresh political crisis in Maldives. The Indian External Affairs Ministry called for deepening country's partnership and ties with Maldives with a change in the leadership. "This election marks not only the triumph of democratic forces in the Maldives, but also reflects the firm commitment to the values of democracy and the rule of law," the statement said.