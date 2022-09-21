King Charles III Plans For Less Expensive Coronation: Report

King CHarles III at the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II. (Reuters Photo)

King Charles III is planning to have a "less expensive" coronation ceremony than his mother's in 1953 and "slim down" the working monarchy amid Britain's cost-of-living crisis, according to a report in Independent. The date has not been set for the crowning of the monarch, as the royal family is still in mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The report in Independent further said that the ceremony is several months away, and could take place next spring.

It quoted Michelle Donelan, the culture secretary, as saying that the government hasn't made any plans for the ceremony so far.

The plan to have a "shorter, smaller and less expensive" coronation ceremony is a bid by King Charles III to demonstrate his understanding of the problems faced by people of the country, the outlet further said.

The coronation event will return the spotlight to Westminster Abbey - where the Queen was crowned - and to debate over whether the new king can play the same unifying role his mother did.

Queen Elizabeth II was on Monday laid to rest at Windsor Castle, next to her husband, sister and parents after an elaborate funeral service.

The service included Bible readings by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and by Liz Truss - appointed by the queen as her last British Prime Minister only two days before she died.

Mourners packed the streets of central London on Monday for the Queen's funeral. A sea of arms held up mobile phones in Parliament Square to film the spectacular procession bearing the queen's casket from Westminster Abbey after a service attended by leaders from around the world.