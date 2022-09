King Charles III expressed his love for Harry and Meghan during his first address.

King Charles III on Friday expressed his "love for Harry and Meghan" in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," the king said of his son and daughter-in-law, despite their rift with the royal family.

