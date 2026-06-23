Kim Jong Un Says North Korea To Exercise Its Position As Nuclear State

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said exercising the country's position as a nuclear weapons state is the only way to cope with an unpredictable and complicated global security situation, KCNA state news agency reported on Tuesday.
Kim spoke at a Central Committee meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, KCNA said.
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