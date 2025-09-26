"Riks", "Sirst Time": Pakistan Defence Minister Fumbles During UN Speech

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif repeatedly fumbled while discussing AI and Indo-Pak tensions at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking at the AI Innovation Dialogue, chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Asif drew more attention for his delivery than his message. Observers noted at least seven verbal slips, including mispronunciations and incoherent phrasing.

At one point, he said "breathtaking space" before correcting it to "breathtaking pace." He also mispronounced "risk" as "riks," and called "development" "developend." He struggled with complex terms like "instability" and "technological disparities," repeatedly corrected himself on "first time" (originally "sirst time"), and faltered while outlining "six pillars," initially saying "six pip-pillars."

A compilation clip of his verbal stumbles was posted by news agency ANI.

A user on Instagram commented, "Operation Sindoor shook him."

"He can't even speak one sentence properly," another wrote.

"Arre kehna kya chahte ho? [what are you trying to say?]" read a comment.

Someone wrote, "When speeches are made using AI, people like this would have no knowledge of what they are even stating, forget about its meaning or facts."

Despite these verbal slips, Asif tried to highlight the potential dangers of AI in warfare. He warned that the technology lowers the threshold of conflict, compresses decision-making timelines, and narrows diplomatic options. "In the absence of global normative standards and legal guardrails, the AI revolution risks reinforcing digital divides, entrenching new forms of dependency, and imperiling peace," he said, fumbling over "risk."

The minister also referenced recent tensions between India and Pakistan, including India's Operation Sindoor in May, launched in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, that killed 26 people. He said the use of autonomous loitering munitions, high-speed dual-capable cruise missiles, and drones during the conflict, warning of the dangers posed by AI-driven military technology. Still, his repeated and inconsistent references to AI throughout the speech drew criticism for lack of clarity.

The UNSC itself is grappling with pressing global challenges. A crucial vote is pending on whether to delay the automatic "snapback" of UN sanctions on Iran, though past efforts to block the move have failed. The council has also extended its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until 2026.

The UNSC is also addressing ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and South Sudan, while tensions in Lebanon remain high following an Israeli drone attack.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also renewed calls for Security Council reform, saying that the body must reflect the world of today rather than that of 1945, and identifying India as a major voice in the restructured council.