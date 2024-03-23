Everything To Know About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

The Princess underwent surgery on January 17.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, revealed that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in a personal video message released by Kensington Palace on Friday. She revealed that her condition was non-cancerous at the time of her surgery, but post-surgery tests "found cancer had been present." The Princess underwent surgery on January 17.

What type of cancer has Kate Middleton been diagnosed with?

Kate Middleton's exact form of cancer has not been specified. Various diagnostic tests, including blood tests, scans, and biopsies, were likely performed to detect the cancer, although details have not been revealed. Biopsy involves examining a small tissue sample under a microscope to identify abnormal cells.

Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive of NHS England, described the Princess' cancer diagnosis as "shocking" but commended her for speaking out about it. “Speaking out about it is really brave and it can help others to get worrying signs and symptoms checked.”

Kate Middleton undergoing preventative chemotherapy

Upon medical advice, the Princess of Wales is undergoing preventive chemotherapy, a treatment aimed at killing cancer cells and stopping them from spreading. She stated she is in the early stages of the treatment, which began in late February after her abdominal surgery in January. The duration of her treatment will depend on ongoing medical advice and her response to the treatment.

Kate Middleton focused on recovery

Despite going through a tough time, Kate Middleton shared in her video message that she was feeling positive and was focused on recovering. “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” she said, adding that she was looking forward to working but now “must focus on making a full recovery”.

Both King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer after being treated for other health issues. King Charles underwent a procedure for a prostate enlargement, during which they found a form of cancer. Similarly, the Princess of Wales discovered she had cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. However, the details of why she needed surgery have not been disclosed by Kensington Palace.