Kashish Chaudhary Becomes Balochistan's First Hindu Woman Assistant Commissioner

Kashish Chaudhary, a resident of Balochistan, has been making waves on the internet after becoming the first female to be appointed as the Assictant Commissioner. She is just 25 and lives in Noshki, a remote town in Chagai district, one of the least developed regions in Balochistan. She was appointed to the post after clearing the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination. He success is being celebrated on social media with users saying that it is an inspiration for many young women and minority communities.

On Monday, Kashish met Balochistan chief minister Sarfaraz Bugti in Quetta along with her father Girdhari Lal. According to news agency PTI, the 25-year-old told the chief minister that she will work for the empowerment of women and minorities.

وزیر اعلیٰ بلوچستان سے کم عمر اقلیتی افسر اسسٹنٹ کمشنر کشش چوہدری کی ملاقات، کشش چوہدری نے اپنی محنت، لگن اور استقامت سے نہ صرف اپنی صلاحیتوں کا لوہا منوایا بلکہ اقلیتی برادری کے دیگر نوجوانوں کے لیے بھی مشعلِ راہ بن گئی ہیں، میر سرفراز بگٹی@PakSarfrazbugti pic.twitter.com/JaQaomXzhT — Chief Minister's Office Balochistan (@CMOBalochistan) May 12, 2025

Her ecstatic father called the achievement a "matter of great pride" adding that Kashish had always dreamed of studying and doing soothing for women.

How Did Kashish Achieve Success?

Speaking to Samaa News, Kashish said it took three years of hard work and discipline to achieve this success. She used to study for eight hours every day.

"Discipline, hard work, and the desire to contribute to society have driven me throughout this journey," she added.

Part of a growing tribe

Kashish Chaudhary is the latest from the Hindu community to who achieved notable success in male-dominated fields in Pakistan.

In July 2022, Manesh Ropeta became the first Hindu woman to be appointed as Superintendent of Police in Karachi, where she is still fulfilling her duties.

Thirty-five-year-old Pushpa Kumari Kohli cleared the Sindh Public Service Examination a few years ago. She now works as a sub-inspector in Karachi Police.

Suman Pawan Bodani is still serving as a civil judge in Hyderabad after first being appointed as a civil judge in her hometown of Shahdadkot in Sindh province in 2019.

The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province.