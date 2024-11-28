US' 6-Year-Old Beauty Pageant Winner's Death Remains Unsolved After 28 Years

Almost 28 years after the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, a 6-year-old child who won many beauty pageants from Colorado, no one has been arrested for her killing. Now, a new documentary series on Netflix, 'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey,' re-examines the case, suggesting modern forensic advancements may still provide answers.

JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family's Colorado home on December 26, 1996. In 2016, her father, John Ramsey, told CNN about the moment he found her body. He said initially "It was a rush of relief," adding, "I thought, 'God, I found my child.' And then I pretty quickly realised that she may not be alive."

The initial police response came under intense scrutiny. Investigators failed to secure the house properly, allowing friends and family to move in and out, compromising potential evidence. Director Joe Berlinger, who created the Netflix series, noted, "Just how trampled the crime scene was" was staggering. Despite early mistakes, Berlinger holds hope that "genetic genealogy" and other modern forensic methods could finally solve the case. The method uses DNA data from public databases to trace familial connections and identify potential suspects.

The morning following JonBenet Ramsey's death, her mother, Patsy Ramsey, discovered a ransom note demanding $1,18,000 - a sum matching John Ramsey's Christmas bonus. The note was written on paper from the Ramsey household. Investigators found no forced entry and spent hours searching for JonBenet Ramsey. Ultimately, John Ramsey discovered her body, her neck bound by a cord and evidence of blunt force trauma and sexual assault. The coroner reported she died of asphyxiation compounded by trauma to her skull.

In the aftermath, speculation ran rampant. Although the police focused on the Ramseys for years, both parents were ultimately cleared in 2008 after DNA tests excluded them as suspects. The DNA found on JonBenet Ramsey's underwear did not match any family members, pointing instead to an unidentified person.

The investigation had already seen its share of dramatic turns. In 1998, a grand jury convened and voted to indict the Ramseys on charges of child abuse resulting in death. However, the district attorney chose not to file the charges, citing insufficient evidence. The existence of the indictment remained a secret until 2013, when it was revealed that the grand jury had recommended charges.

In 2006, John Mark Karr, a school teacher in Thailand, was arrested after claiming to have been involved in JonBenet Ramsey's death. He told authorities he accidentally killed her after drugging and sexually assaulting her. But DNA testing proved he was not connected to the crime, and he was released without charges.

Over the years, the police have pursued more than 21,000 tips and interviewed over 1,000 people. Still, no breakthrough has led to an arrest.

While progress continues, John Ramsey, now 80 and living in Utah with his second wife, feels the weight of JonBenet Ramsey's death remains ever-present. Despite participating in the Netflix documentary, he has stated he will not watch it, leaving the task to his wife, who he trusts to shield him from particularly distressing content.