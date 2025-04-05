Trump-Freed Drug Convict Arrested Again For Assaulting 3-Year-Old

A convicted drug trafficker, freed by President Donald Trump during his first term, was arrested again on Friday following a series of crimes, including charges of injuring a three-year-old. Jonathan Braun was arrested by the US Marshals Service at a hotel in Long Island.

Mr Braun, 41, from Nassau County, has been accused of punching a man during a dinner at his home. After arguing with the man, he shoved his three-year-old child to the ground, according to the complaint.

Brooklyn federal prosecutors revealed that the child got hurt and had a red mark on his back. Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto detained Mr Braun without bail for violating the terms of his supervised release.

At a hearing in Brooklyn federal court, the judge said, "I am concerned about the nature of the offences. People are getting hurt." She added, "My concern is there are repeated instances of violence and showing lack of stability."

Prosecutors allege that in recent months, Mr Braun also threatened a man during prayers at a synagogue, sexually assaulted his nanny, and attacked a hospital nurse in separate incidents.

The court papers allege that in January, Mr Braun shouted at a congregant who told him to be quiet. He said, "Do you know who I am or what I can do to you?"

Mr Braun is known to have ties with Mr Trump's ally, Charles Kushner. He also has a picture of the 47th President at one of Florida's golf courses in 2022.

Mr Braun was arrested in 2010 for running a huge marijuana business. He served less than three years of a 10-year sentence before Mr Trump let him out of prison on the last day of his first term as president.