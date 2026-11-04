Democrat Jon Ossoff, US' Youngest Senator, Wins Reelection From Georgia

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff was reelected Tuesday to a second term, holding a key seat for Democrats by defeating Republican Rep. Mike Collins in a race that catapulted the Senate's youngest member to the forefront of his party's national stars as it looks to stymie President Donald Trump in his final White House years.

Ossoff, 39, began the cycle as a top Republican target and the only Senate Democrat running for reelection in a state Trump carried in 2024. But from the start, the senator ran as an aggressive Trump critic, with blistering critiques of "a failed president" that became a staple of voters' social media feeds across the country.

He became a fundraising juggernaut, pulling in more than $100 million and sparking speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid to succeed the man he said has used the Oval Office to enrich himself and damage the U.S. political and economic system.

"Corruption in American politics runs a lot deeper than Donald Trump," Ossoff said during the campaign. "It's not just the money that's corrupted our politics. It is a moral corruption, the cynical indifference of powerful people."

For Trump, Ossoff's victory is a notably bitter confirmation of his decline toward lame duck status. Trump endorsed Collins for the Republican nomination in a state where the president anchored his false claims that his 2020 defeat was rigged. But the two-term congressman, first elected echoing Trump's election lies, never found momentum. He struggled to raise money, navigate his alliance with the president and defend against his ties to white nationalists and an unresolved House ethics investigation.

"Whatever Donald Trump says, Mike Collins does," Ossoff said in one debate. "Doesn't matter what it is. Doesn't think for himself."

The senator hammered Collins repeatedly as a "bigot," emphasizing the congressman's past social media posts, his onetime chief of staff's communications with white supremacists and white nationalist advocacy from Collins' son-in-law.

"If John Lewis were marching today from Selma to Montgomery, Mike Collins would be grabbing a billy club," the senator said, referring to the late civil rights icon's role in Bloody Sunday and the Voting Rights March in 1965.

Collins insisted he had always denounced racism and antisemitism, but the onslaught left him largely unable to land counterattacks that Ossoff was too liberal for Georgia.

"No one has ever asked or held Jon Ossoff accountable for any of his votes," Collins said, accusing the senator of supporting open borders, allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' and women's sports, and voting "100% of the time with Bernie Sanders," the democratic socialist senator from Vermont.

Ossoff was first elected in 2020, defeating Republican Sen. David Perdue in a runoff held the day before Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol with hopes of stopping Democrat Joe Biden's certification as president-elect. Ossoff's fellow Democrat, Sen. Raphael Warnock, won a special election at the same time, both breaking historical barriers: Warnock as Georgia's first Black senator, Ossoff as its first Jewish senator.

Warnock won reelection in 2022 with a campaign targeted more at Georgia's moderate swing voters, reflecting the difference for a Democratic senator running for reelection with Biden in the White House as opposed to Trump. Still, Ossoff's unabashedly aggressive approach initially struck some Democrats as a gamble. It quickly became a model, with Ossoff holding carefully produced rallies where he delivered his withering critiques of the president as young aides quickly cut video clips that were distributed online in real time.

Ossoff mocked "Prince Don Jr.," Eric Trump and Jared Kushner, the president's sons and son-in-law, for their international business deals. The senator called for ending the Iran war, rolling back many of Trump's tax cuts, and blasted the president's tariffs. He highlighted his stalled legislative proposal to bar members of Congress from trading individual stocks and pitched a constitutional amendment to limit corporate money in campaigns.

The senator also carefully navigated the politics of Israel, saying he values Israel's security and "the lives of innocent Palestinians." He has voted for some U.S. military aid to Israel and against other munitions grants. Ossoff said the Israeli military has violated international standards of warfare in Gaza but avoided the question of whether Israel is committing genocide - a charge levied by some on the Democrats' left flank. Ossoff said that's a matter for the International Criminal Court to decide.

Ossoff also leveraged the work he's done for constituents in Georgia, earning endorsements from some local Republican officials in the historically conservative state who said he's been an effective advocate for hurricane relief, infrastructure investments and other federal funding.

"This is what small men like Donald Trump and Mike Collins will never understand," Ossoff said as he campaigned, "that our national greatness flows not through our blood or our genes, but through our ideas and our aspirations and our care for one another."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)