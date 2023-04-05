Johnson & Johnson Proposes $9 Billion To Settle Cancer Claims: 5 Facts

In May 2020, Johnson & Johnson said that it would discontinue the sale of its talcum powder for babies in US and Canada, citing "changing consumer habits fuelled by misinformation".

In August 2022, after scanning through thousands of lawsuits, Johnson & Johnson announced that the company would discontinue the product globally after allegations that it caused ovarian cancer due to the presence of asbestos, a known carcinogen, in talcum.

The company soon announced that it was making a "commercial decision" to switch to cornstarch instead of talcum powder for all its baby powder products.

If approved by a bankruptcy court, the $8.9 billion payout would be one of the largest public liability settlements ever in the US.