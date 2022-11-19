Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden To Get Married To Peter Neal At White House Today

Naomi Biden is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle.

US President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, will marry Peter Neal, a law graduate student from the University of Pennsylvania, on the White House's South Lawn on Saturday. This will be the first wedding with a sitting President's granddaughter walking down the aisle as a bride in the White House. It will also be the 19th wedding at the venue since 1812, as per the BBC.

Naomi Biden is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. The 28-year-old is the eldest grandchild of Joe Biden. While she is a lawyer, her soon-to-be husband Peter Neal is an associate at Georgetown Law's Center on National Security.

On Thursday, Mr Neal, 25, shared a glimpse of himself and his partner holding hands while standing before a chiffon-wrapped arch. "Gotta nail the money shot to secure the license to wed," he captioned the post, adding that the image was taken with the help of a self-timer.

According to Newsweek, the couple has been together for the last four years. They embarked on a romantic relationship after they were set up on a date by a mutual friend in New York City back in 2018.

Mr Neal proposed last year in September, with an emerald-cut diamond in a setting that incorporated the band of his grandmother's engagement ring. In July, Naomi Biden revealed the wedding ceremony's location on Twitter, writing that she was "not sure how best to update".

She said that she and Mr Neal had "finally figured out where the ceremony will be... and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement... we'll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn't be more excited".

As per Newsweek, the White House has stated that the Biden family will pay for the bill for all costs related to the wedding.