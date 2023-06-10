Biden Says He Has No Contact With Justice Department Over Trump Case

According to Biden, White House was not involved in judicial process regarding the indictment of Trump.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he has had no contact with Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the indictment of Donald Trump over the handling of classified documents.

"I have not spoken to him at all and I'm not going to speak with him. And I have no comment on that (case)," Biden told reporters, underlining that the White House was not involved in the judicial process.

