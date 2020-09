Joe Biden and Donald Trump are having a first face-off, weeks before US election.

US Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden called Republican incumbent Donald Trump a "clown" on Tuesday as tension boiled over in the pair's first televised debate ahead of the November election.

"It's hard to get any word in with this clown -- excuse me, this person," said Biden, moments after Trump was warned by moderator Chris Wallace not to interrupt.

