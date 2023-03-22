Jeff Bezos Lost More Money Than Adani And Ambani Put Together: Report

US billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $70 billion in personal wealth.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of the global online retailer Amazon, saw the biggest loss in wealth in terms of dollars in the past year, according to the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

The US billionaire lost more than Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani combined, in the previous year. Jeff Bezos lost some $70 billion in personal wealth. Mukesh Ambani lost $21 billion, while Gautam Adani and his family lost $28 billion in personal wealth.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, is ranked second on the list of the top wealth losers. He has a net worth of $157 billion, and his wealth has decreased by $48 billion. Mr. Musk also cofounded six companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX, and tunneling startup Boring Company.

Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, ranks third with a net worth of $72 billion; nevertheless, he lost $44 billion last year. With a wealth of $75 billion and a wealth change of $41 billion, Larry Page comes in fourth place.

MacKenzie Scott faced a wealth change of $35 billion, which puts her in fifth position on the list. Gautam Adani and his family ranked sixth with a net worth of $53 billion and a wealth change of $28 billion.

The Adani Group has business interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, green energy, and others.

Reliance Industries Ltd engages in hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications.

Indians have been steadily climbing the ranks of the billionaires in the world, and they are climbing the Hurun Global Rich List at a fast rate. India ranks sixth on the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List for the number of billionaires who have added $1 billion or more in wealth during the previous year.

(With input from agencies)