JD Vance To Discuss 2028 White House Run With Wife After 2026 Midterms

US Vice President JD Vance has said he will wait until after the 2026 midterm elections before discussing with his wife Usha Vance whether to run for president in the 2028 elections.

Speaking during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, JD Vance said he has not yet decided whether he will seek the White House in 2028 as he is focused on his current responsibilities.

"Usha and I will absolutely sit down and talk about what comes next for our family but that will be after the result of the 2026 midterms elections," he said.

He added that people often assume he is already planning a presidential campaign, but that is not the case. "The way that I make decisions is that I try not to make them until I absolutely must," he added.

JD Vance made the remarks while discussing his new memoir Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, which chronicles his conversion to Catholicism.

He said that President Donald Trump is not pushing him to run for president in 2028, nor is he discouraging him from doing so. He said he believes Trump will support whatever decision he makes about his political future, including a possible 2028 presidential run.

Vance said he doesn't initiate conversations about his plans for 2028 but he is sure that Trump would be supportive.

"I have no doubt that the president of the United States is going to be very supportive of anything that I ultimately decide to do," Vance told CBS News. "But we really just haven't talked about what that thing will be."

"It's more of a conversation like, 'What's gonna happen? How do we make sure that we're successful? What does that mean for the future?'" Vance added.

According to a Washington Post report, Vance may have delayed making a decision due in part to family considerations, as he and his wife, Usha Vance, are expecting their fourth child in July.