Japan's ispace Eyes Second Moon Landing Attempt On June 6

Japanese moon exploration company ispace said its Resilience lander will attempt a lunar touchdown at 4:24 a.m. on June 6 local time (1924 GMT on June 5) at the earliest, in its second attempt after the first shot failed in April 2023.

It would follow the successful moon landing on Sunday of US company Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost spacecraft, which shared the same SpaceX rocket with ispace's Resilience in January.

Another American firm, Intuitive Machines, also launched its second lunar lander Athena last week and aims for a touchdown in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)