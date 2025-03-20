Japan To Build World's First 3D-Printed Train Station In Just 6 Hours

A major railway operator in Japan is set to build the world's first 3D-printed train station in just six hours.

The new Hatsushima Station will replace a weathered wooden structure with a modern, single-story building made of reinforced concrete. It will be located in the southern prefecture of Wakayama, 60 miles south of Osaka, West Japan Railway (JR West) said in a statement last week.

The new station will be a little less than 10-square-meter reinforced concrete construction. It will be 2.6 meters in height, 6.3 meters in width, and 2.1 meters in depth. Images of Arida City's famous oranges and tachiuo fish will adorn the walls as homage to the local life.

The structure will be created using a high-tech 3D printer, which will print the key building components, including the foundation. Once printed, the parts will be filled with concrete and delivered to the station site.

On-site, workers will use a crane to assemble and join the building parts. From taking down the old station to putting together the new one, the entire procedure will take only six hours to complete. On March 25, construction will start after the final train leaves and be completed before the first train arrives the next morning.

JR West chose Hatsushima Station for the project due to its seaside position, which allows the company to evaluate the building's resilience against exposure to salty air. To extend the project in the future, the company also intends to assess the expenses of building, upkeep, and management.

“The exterior design aims to create a station building that reflects the unique characteristics of the area and is loved by residents, contributing to regional coexistence,” the company said.

The new technology is also being explored as a possible solution to Japan's labour shortages in railway construction.