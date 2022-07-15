Ivana Trump Dies: 5 Facts About Donald Trump's First Wife

Ivana Trump was born in Zlin, part of Czech Republic now, in 1949, according to The Guardian. She became a skier, a ski instructor and a model. Ivana Trump married Mr Trump, then a real estate magnet, in 1977.

She was the mother of Donald Trump's three children. Their first child, Donald Jr, was born in 1977. Ivanka was born in 1981 and Eric followed in 1984.

Throughout the 1980s, the Trumps were one of New York's highest-profile couples, their extravagant lifestyle exemplifying the flashy excesses of the decade.

Ivana Trump helped build his real estate empire, and even took a number of key roles in the business. She was the vice president for interior design for his company, the Trump Organization, and managed one of his most prized properties, the Plaza Hotel, according to The New York Times.