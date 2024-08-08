'It's Good She's Gone, But...': Indian-American Lawmaker On Sheikh Hasina

Ro Khanna is an Indian-American Congressman

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna today said former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster from her country was "good" but the "violence now targeting Hindus was wrong".

"Bangladeshi students had just human rights concerns against PM Hasina. It's good she is gone. But the violence now targeting Hindus is wrong. PM Yunus must uphold the rule of law & prevent the targeting of temples or people of any political party or faith from violence," Ro Khanna wrote in a post on X today.

Sheikh Hasina, 76, was forced to resign as Prime Minister on Monday after a month-long anti-government protest over a government jobs quota killed over 400.

Ms Hasina left Bangladesh capital Dhaka in a military aircraft for India post her resignation. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar yesterday said the government is giving time to Sheikh Hasina to "recover" and let them know about her next move.

Sources had earlier mentioned she wanted to leave for London and claim asylum, but this claim was dismissed by her son Sajeeb Wazed.

The Bangladesh Army formed an interim government in the country on Thursday, with Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as its chief advisor.