Israel's 'Largest' Wildfires Rage Outside Jerusalem, Residents Evacuated

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Massive wildfires near Jerusalem have led to the evacuation of thousands, injuring 13. Israel seeks international aid as firefighting teams struggle with dousing the fire. Independence Day celebrations were canceled amid growing concerns of fire spreading.

Large wildfires raging on the outskirts of Jerusalem have forced Israeli authorities to evacuate thousands of residents in just 24 hours as the country appealed for international assistance to help fight the fire. At least 13 people have been injured so far, with no reports of any deaths yet.

The huge fire broke out on Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers.

Videos and pictures on social media showed the fires burning along the main Route 1 Jerusalem to Tel Aviv highway, with thick smoke billowing over the surrounding hilltops. Many people were seen abandoning their cars and running away from the flames.

According to Israeli media, over 160 rescue and fire teams are engaged in firefighting operations. Dozens of aircraft and helicopters are trying to contain the fire and the country's military is also assisting the search and rescue operations, it said. However, dry weather conditions and high winds are causing difficulties.

The Israeli fire services, in a statement last evening, called the fire one of the "largest-ever" in Israel and said that people are banned from national parks and forests in areas where the fires are blazing. Many roads, including Route 1 where the fire erupted, have also been closed.

"The fire in the Jerusalem Hills may be the largest there has ever been in this country. Regarding our activity, it will continue for a very long time. We are far from having control," the commander of the Fire and Rescue Service's Jerusalem District, Shmulik Friedman, said.

Mr Friedman added that the fires may continue to worsen as winds were expected to pick up and reach speeds of up to 90-100 kilometers per hour (56-62 mph), reported the Times of Israel.

The Israeli Air Force has reportedly deployed C-130J Super Hercules heavy transport planes - which can hold up to 18,000 liters of firefighting materials - in the operations. At least two planes have dropped fire retardant material over the fires last night.

Reportedly, nearly 3,000 acres of land is burned in the fire.

Independence Day ceremony cancelled, Netanyahu's warning

The scheduled Independence Day ceremony in Israel, including the main state event due to be held in Jerusalem, were cancelled on Wednesday due to the wildfires. The ceremony was then recorded and screened for the people of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the wildfires could reach Jerusalem.

"The western wind can push the fire easily toward the outskirts of (Jerusalem) - and even into the city itself," he said in a video sent by his office.

Israel seeks global assistance

Israel has appealed for international assistance to help fight the raging wildfires.

Shortly after, Ukraine said it would send a plane to help fight the wildfires.

Spain, France, Romania, Croatia, and Italy have also committed to sending planes.