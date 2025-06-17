Advertisement

Israel's Haifa Refinery Facilities Shut Down After Iranian Attack

The group said the Iranian attack resulted in the death of three company employees.

Israel's Haifa Refinery Facilities Shut Down After Iranian Attack
The Israeli refinery, located in Haifa Bay, was demaged in Iranian attacks.

Israel's Haifa-based Bazan Group said all refinery facilities have been shut down after a power station used to produce steam and electricity were significantly damaged in an attack by Iran, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The refinery is located in Haifa Bay, according to Israeli media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

