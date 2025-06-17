Israel's Haifa Refinery Facilities Shut Down After Iranian Attack

Israel's Haifa-based Bazan Group said all refinery facilities have been shut down after a power station used to produce steam and electricity were significantly damaged in an attack by Iran, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The group said the Iranian attack resulted in the death of three company employees.

The refinery is located in Haifa Bay, according to Israeli media.

