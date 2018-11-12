Israel Says Carrying Out Air Strikes 'Througout Gaza Strip'

A number of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel

Israel's military said it was carrying out air strikes "throughout the Gaza Strip" on Monday after rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave towards its territory.

A number of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, AFP journalists said, while Israel's army said an Israeli bus was hit by fire from the Palestinian enclave. It was not clear if there were injuries.

The flare-up follows a clash that erupted during an Israeli special forces operation in the Gaza Strip late Sunday that killed eight people. Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, had vowed revenge.