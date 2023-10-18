US, Israeli Embassies In Argentina Evacuated After Bomb Threats: Report

The threats came amid an escalating war between Israel and Hamas. (Representational)

The US and Israeli embassies in Argentina were evacuated on Wednesday following two bomb threats received via email, local media sites Clarin and La Nacion reported.

Anti-bomb squads were reported on the scene.

Around 11:00 local time, authorities said a first search of one of the embassies turned up negative, La Nation reported.

The threats came amid an escalating war between Israel and Hamas, and as U.S President Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday pledging solidarity in the country's fight against the Palestinian group.

