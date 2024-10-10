Israel To Mark Holiest Jewish Day 'Yom Kippur' In Shadow Of War

This week, for the first time in decades, Israel will observe Yom Kippur, its holiest day, while fighting wars on multiple fronts.

From sundown on Friday until nightfall on Saturday, markets will close, flights will stop and public transport will halt as most Jews fast and pray on the Day of Atonement.

But Israeli forces will continue operations against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza and Shiite Hezbollah in Lebanon.

While Israel typically shuts down for Shabbat, some shops, services and even bus lines still operate, and some broadcasters keep providing news bulletins.

Since Hamas's October 7 attack last year, Israeli media has aired live on Shabbat and other religious days, delivering war-related updates.

Given its status as Judaism's holiest day, Yom Kippur is traditionally observed with a complete media silence.

But this time outlets are ready to cover any major developments or updates on the wars.

Several media representatives told AFP they were prepared to go live if necessary.

"We are on high alert this Yom Kippur, but we hope there won't be a need to go live," said Yael Melzer, spokesperson for Keshet 12 News.

"Each situation will be assessed individually" before deciding whether to break the holiday restrictions, she said.

'Silent channel'

Public broadcaster KAN will operate a "silent channel", allowing television and radio stations to remain on air and only interrupting them for urgent developments, said Ilil Shahar, deputy director of the news division.

Broadcasts will continue until the start of Yom Kippur, when Israel's national anthem, the Hatikva, will be played before the airwaves are silenced.

"We have never aired the television news this close to the start of the holiday," Shahar said.

"We will also have a team on standby throughout the day, something we've never done before."

On Thursday, Israel's Home Front Command distributed instructions on how to receive important information during Yom Kippur, highlighting the "silent channel" and its mobile phone emergency app.

The first time Israel was at war on Yom Kippur was during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

In 1973, Egypt and Syria surprised Israel by launching an attack on Yom Kippur.

Both sides suffered heavy losses, with thousands of troops killed.

But that war took place long before the emergence of the 24-hour news cycle and constant social media updates.

'Everything affects us'

Paul Frosh, a professor of communications at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, said mass and social media provided a sense of connection, which is essential during wartime.

"It's not just that we want to know what's happening," he said.

"I think what will be especially challenging this year is the loss of that sense of connection."

Zamira Miara, 67, from the southern city of Ashkelon, said it would be "impossible to disconnect until this war is over."

"We live in Israel, and everything affects and pains us", she said.

For some, like Itai Elgasian, 30, a shopkeeper in Jerusalem, the silence of the mainstream media may be less of an issue due to the proliferation of social media.

"Everyone today has their own Telegram (channel)... they can scan the news there," he said.

"I think on Yom Kippur, those channels will continue to broadcast."

For some, however, the holiday is a break from the relentless news cycle, a welcome respite that offers time to reflect and pray for the year ahead.

"It is escapism that is sure, positive escapism, maybe we will even enjoy it and maybe it will be for the best," said Jacky Kadosh, 72, a resident of Netanya who was visiting Jerusalem.

Liad Ben Moshe, 24, said a break from the constant "beeps of our phones" would allow worshippers to focus on their connection to the "creator of the world".

"Disconnection leads to connection," she said. "When you disconnect from the outside world, you can connect with yourself, and silence the background noise.

"This Yom Kippur will be more powerful because of that."

