Israel Stops Training Women Combat Soldiers Over 'Health Risks'

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The IDF has ended a pilot programme for female soldiers due to health concerns. Female soldiers were to serve in combat mobility units for infantry support. IDF Chief of Staff cited insufficient physical fitness for the combat role.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has ended a pilot programme under which female soldiers due to health and fitness concerns. The trained women were to serve in "combat mobility units" that deliver equipment and supplies to infantry forces in enemy territory and recover wounded soldiers, but IDF Chief of Staff Lt-Gen Eyal Zamir decided to pull the plug on Thursday (May 29), according to a report in the Jerusalem Post.

As per IDF, though the professional performance of females undergoing the combat course was strong and equal to their male counterparts, their "physical and combat fitness levels fell short of the standards required for the role".

IDF added that medical data indicated potential health risks for the women if they continued the current training, particularly since its intensity was due to increase.

The new pilot programme for female infantry recruits will start next year after the cancellation of the current six-month scheme. Meanwhile, women who had enrolled in the course would be offered other combat opportunities in the military if they wished to continue, or they could switch to office duties if they preferred a change.

Military service in the IDF is mandatory for both sexes, barring some exceptions. Women fighters have successfully worked in several special units such as Oketz, which works with dogs, the Yahalom combat engineers, and the 669 rescue unit.

Israel-Hamas war

Ever since Hamas-led terrorists rampaged through southern Israeli communities and killed around 1,200 people on October 7, 2023, Tel Aviv has launched an all-out campaign to avenge the losses. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the death of Hamas' Gaza chief, Muhammad Sinwar.

Muhammad Sinwar was the brother of former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in a clash with the Israeli military in October 2024. Yahya Sinwar had masterminded the October 7 terrorist attacks.