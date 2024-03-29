Israel Says Strike In Lebanon Kills Hezbollah Rocket Unit Commander

An Israeli army air strike in Lebanon killed the deputy head of Hezbollah's rocket unit on Friday, the army said, the latest deadly cross-border violence since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

The strike in south Lebanon's Bazuriyeh killed Ali Abdel Hassan Naim, "one of the leaders for heavy-warhead rocket fire and responsible for conducting and planning attacks against Israeli civilian," the Israeli military said.



