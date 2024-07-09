Israel Says It Struck 'Terrorists' Operating From Gaza School

The war in Gaza entered its 10th month on Sunday.

The Israeli army said Monday that it had struck "several terrorists" in central Gaza who were allegedly using a school in the Nuseirat area as "cover".

"A short while ago, based on intelligence and using precise munition, the IAF struck several terrorists who were conducting terrorist activities, using the structures of a school in the area of Nuseirat as cover," the army said in a statement, referring to the Israeli Air Force.

A source at the Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat told AFP that it had received several wounded people for treatment after an attack against a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Israel's army said Hamas and Islamic Jihad "systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for terror attacks against the State of Israel".

On Saturday the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said 16 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a school housing displaced people in Nuseirat.

At the time, the army said its aircraft had targeted "terrorists" operating around the Al-Jawni school in Nuseirat, which is run by UNRWA.

The conflict erupted with Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.

Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed at least 38,193 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to data from the territory's health ministry.

