Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday hailed Israel's 11-day bombardment of Palestinian armed groups in Gaza as an "exceptional success", after a ceasefire to end the deadly conflict took effect.

"We achieved our goals in the operation," Netanyahu said, describing the campaign against Hamas and Islamic Jihad as "an exceptional success."

