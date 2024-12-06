Israel PM Netanyahu Links Synagogue Attack In Australia To "Anti-Israel Sentiment"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday linked an arson attack on a synagogue in Australia to what he called Canberra's "anti-Israel sentiment".

Police in the Australian city of Melbourne said mask-wearing arsonists attacked a synagogue before dawn on Friday. They were still searching for the suspects and said they did not know why the premises had been targeted.

In a statement, Netanyahu said that "this heinous act cannot be separated from the anti-Israel sentiment emanating from the Australian Labor government."

He cited Canberra's "outrageous decision" to vote for a United Nations General Assembly resolution that demanded the end of Israel's "unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory".

Netanyahu argued that "anti-Israel sentiment is anti-Semitism".

Australia's was among 157 votes in favour of the resolution on December 3, after it abstained in a similar vote in September.

No serious injuries were reported in the fire which eviscerated much of the synagogue building. Congregants were only beginning to gather for morning prayers as the attack took place, a board member said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said federal police would help their state counterparts to investigate. He condemned the attack and said he had "zero tolerance" for anti-Semitism.

"This violence and intimidation and destruction at a place of worship is an outrage," he said in a statement.

Netanyahu called the attack "a vile, classic anti-Semitic act, and I expect the authorities in Australia to use the full extent of their power to prevent such anti-Semitic attacks in the future".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)