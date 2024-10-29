Advertisement

Israel Passes Law To Ban UN Relief Agency From Operating Inside Country

Israel Hamas War: UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies have accused Israeli authorities of restricting aid flows into Gaza, where almost all of the territory's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once in the war.

Israel Passes Law To Ban UN Relief Agency From Operating Inside Country
The US said on Monday it was "deeply concerned" about the bill under consideration.
Jerusalem:

Israel's parliament on Monday approved a bill banning the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from working in Israel, despite objections from the United States.

Lawmakers passed the bill with 92 votes in favour and 10 against, after years of harsh Israeli criticism of UNRWA, which has only increased since the start of the war in Gaza following Hamas's deadly October 7 attacks last year.

Israel Hamas War, UNRWA, Israel
