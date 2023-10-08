Hezbollah Backs Hamas, Israel Fires Artillery At Lebanon In Counterattack

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah said Sunday it fired "large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles" at Israeli positions in a contested border area. In response, Israeli army said it too has fired artillery at southern Lebanon.

"The Islamic resistance (Hezbollah)... attacked three positions of the Zionist enemy in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa farms...with large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles," the Lebanese Shiiite movement said in a statement, adding it was "in solidarity" with a large-scale air, sea and land attack launched Saturday by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel.

The Israeli army said it too has fired artillery on southern Lebanon on Sunday in response to a shot from the area.

"Israeli artillery is in the process of striking the area of Lebanon from which a shot was fired," said a statement, which was issued shortly before 7:30 am (0430 GMT) and did not give any further details about the attack.

