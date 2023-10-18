'Indian Superwomen': Israel Praises 2 Kerala Caregivers Who Saved People From Hamas

Sabhita, a caregiver from Kerala, works in a kibbutz named Nir Oz.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the Israel Embassy in India took to social media to appreciate the efforts and determination of two Kerala women, who work as caregivers in Israel and saved civilians from Hamas attack. The official handle of the Embassy took to X, formerly Twitter, and called them "Indian superwomen". They also shared a video in which one of them recounted the horror of the day as they held onto a door handle and prevented the Hamas operatives from reaching them.

Ms Sabhita said that he works at the border in a kibbutz named Nir Oz along with Meera Mohanan. Both of them take care of an elderly lady, Rahel, who is suffering from ALS disease. "I have been working along the border for three years. We are two caregivers working at home here, taking care of an old lady with ALS disease...It was my night duty and I was about to leave when around 6:30 we heard the sirens and ran to a safety room. It was non-stop," she said in the video.

भारतीय वीरांगनाएं ! 🇮🇳🇮🇱



मूलतः केरला की रहने वाली सबिता जी, जो अभी इजराइल में सेवारत हैं, बता रही हैं कि कैसे इन्होने और मीरा मोहन जी ने मिलकर इसरायली नागरिकों कि जान बचाई। हमास आतंकवादी हमले के दौरान इन वीरांगनाओं ने सेफ हाउस के दरवाजे को खुलने ही नहीं दिया क्योंकि आतंकवादी… pic.twitter.com/3vu9ba4q0d — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) October 17, 2023

She added they got a call from Ms Rahel's daughter who said that "things are out of our hands". "We didn't know what to do. She asked us to lock the front and back doors. They removed their slippers to get more grip on the floor. "Within a few minutes, we heard the terrorists breaking into our house, shooting, breaking glasses. On calling the daughter, she asked us to hold onto the door, not to leave it. We were there for four and a half hours holding onto the door. The terrorists were in the house from almost 7:30. They were trying to open the door from outside but we tried our best to hold on to the door. They hit the door and shot at it," Sabitha said.

She added that Hamas destroyed "everything" and they didn't know what was happening outside. After a few hours, around 1 pm, they heard shots again. "Schmulik, the father of the house, told us that the Israeli Army had come to save us. He went out of the house to see how everything was completely destroyed. We didn't have anything. They have looted us completely, including Meera's passport. My emergency bag was taken. We never expected a terrorist attack but we knew missiles would be falling and when it happened, we used to go into the safety rooms. Once it was over, we used to come back. But on that day, there was no time for us to do anything," she said.

They also shared a picture of the door and the wall with bullet markings. "Indian superwomen! Listen to this story of Ms Sabitha, a caregiver from Kerala, as she shares how she and Meera Mohanan saved the Israeli civilians they were taking care of by holding the door handle & preventing the Hamas Terrorists from bursting in & killing them," Israel in India, wrote on the microblogging platform.

