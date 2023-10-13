'Attack On Israel Also Attack On America': US Ex National Security Adviser

Israel may start mass ground offensive in the next 48 hours

The Hamas terror attack on Israel is also an attack on America, former US National Security Adviser John Bolton told NDTV today in an exclusive interview. Mr Bolton said Israel may start its main ground offensive against Hamas in the next 48 hours.

"When you are subject to a terrorist attack, as India has been, a nation has a legitimate right to self-defence, but also eliminating the threat of future attack from the same source. Israel has put up with it long enough," Mr Bolton said.

Israeli ground forces made raids into Gaza over the past 24 hours, the military said today, ahead of an expected ground offensive on the densely populated Gaza Strip. The raids came amid incessant Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, with Hamas group firing back with rockets.

"The attack on Israel is also an attack on America. Some 15-20 Americans are being held hostages," Mr Bolton said, adding Hamas' terror attack is not only a problem for Israel but for the entire world.

Mr Bolton alleged Iran has a hand in the Hamas terror attack on Saturday. "There is plenty of indirect evidence of Iran's involvement," he told NDTV.

He raised concerns over Israeli intelligence failure that did not see the massive Hamas attack coming. "Nobody should underestimate how big an intelligence failure this was. The US and Israel should conduct forensic investigation to find out the source of the failure," Mr Bolton said.

Israel today warned the 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to flee, ahead of the anticipated ground offensive, a move condemned by the United Nations.

Over 1,300 Israelis have died in the terror attack, and 1,800 people in the Gaza Strip have lost their lives in Israel's retaliatory strikes.