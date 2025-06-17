France's Macron Says Trump Has Made Offer For Israel-Iran Ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had made an offer for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions," Macron told reporters at the G7.

"We have to see now whether the sides will follow."

