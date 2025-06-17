Advertisement

France's Macron Says Trump Has Made Offer For Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Israel-Iran Conflict: Israel-Iran Conflict: "There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions," Macron told reporters at the G7.

France's Macron Says Trump Has Made Offer For Israel-Iran Ceasefire
France's Macron was speaking to reporters at G7 Summit in Canada on Monday.
kananaskis:

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had made an offer for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions," Macron told reporters at the G7.

"We have to see now whether the sides will follow." 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

