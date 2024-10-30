Advertisement

Deputy Head Of Elite Hezbollah Force Killed In Strike, Says Israel Army

"In an intelligence-directed strike, the Israeli air force struck and eliminated Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, deputy commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces, in the area of Nabatieh," the army said in a statement.

Read Time: 1 min
Deputy Head Of Elite Hezbollah Force Killed In Strike, Says Israel Army
Mustafa Shahadi had run Radwan operations in Syria and overseen "terror attacks in south Lebanon". (File)
Jerusalem:

The Israeli army said Wednesday it had killed the deputy head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, in a strike in the Nabatieh area of south Lebanon.

"In an intelligence-directed strike, the Israeli air force struck and eliminated Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, deputy commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces, in the area of Nabatieh," the army said in a statement, adding that Shahadi had previously run Radwan operations in Syria and overseen "terror attacks in southern Lebanon".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Hezbollah Radwan Force, Deputy Head Hezbollah Force Killed, Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi
