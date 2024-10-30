Deputy Head Of Elite Hezbollah Force Killed In Strike, Says Israel Army

The Israeli army said Wednesday it had killed the deputy head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, in a strike in the Nabatieh area of south Lebanon.

"In an intelligence-directed strike, the Israeli air force struck and eliminated Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, deputy commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces, in the area of Nabatieh," the army said in a statement, adding that Shahadi had previously run Radwan operations in Syria and overseen "terror attacks in southern Lebanon".

