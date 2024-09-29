Advertisement

Israel Again Strikes Hezbollah's Beirut Stronghold

Over the last few hours, IDF (military) fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Israel Again Strikes Hezbollah's Beirut Stronghold
General view shows Beirut, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces
Jerusalem:

Israel carried out a fresh attack Sunday on Hezbollah's southern Beirut bastion, a Lebanese security official told AFP, with the Israeli military announcing a "precise strike".

The latest attack came days after a similar strike killed the group's powerful leader Hassan Nasrallah, sending tensions soaring amid intensive Israeli strikes on the country's east, south and south Beirut.

"Israel carried out an air strike on Beirut's southern suburb," said the Lebanese official, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

AFP correspondents heard a loud explosion and saw smoke billowing from the area.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a "violent raid carried out by Israeli warplanes", adding that ambulances had rushed to the area of Beirut's southern suburbs.

A witness told AFP a rocket hit a building, which instantly collapsed.

In recent days, Israel has shifted the focus of its military operations from Gaza to Lebanon, after nearly a year of low-level cross-border fire with Hezbollah, killing hundreds in Lebanon and displacing scores more.

The group began exchanging cross-border fire with Israel in support of ally Hamas a day after the Palestinian militant group's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which triggered war in the Gaza Strip.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel, Hezbollah, Lebanon
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Israel's Killing Of Military Unit General "Will Not Go Unanswered": Iran
Israel Again Strikes Hezbollah's Beirut Stronghold
Putin Issues Nuclear Warning To West In Response To "Massive" Air Attack
Next Article
Putin Issues Nuclear Warning To West In Response To "Massive" Air Attack
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com