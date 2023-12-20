Mystery Of Noa Argamani, Israel Woman In Hostage Video After Hamas Attacks

Yaakov Argamani and Liora Argamani wait for the return of their only child. AFP

As reports of Hamas' attacks on Israel cities started coming in, one of the first videos to emerge was of a woman: two men were seen putting her on a bike and riding away. Her eyes full of dread and screams for help made Noa Argamani, 26, the face of civilians' helplessness in the aftermath of the terror attacks.

An investigation by US news outlet NBC has now suggested that Noa may not have been kidnapped by Hamas operatives, but by a mob of Gaza civilians who took advantage of the Hamas attacks to enter Israel.

The Kidnapping Video

The data science engineering student was kidnapped from the Supernova music festival, which Hamas attacked in the early hours of October 7. The attack was reportedly carried out by Hamas elite commando unit Nukhba Force. About 360 people were massacred and dozens taken hostage in the music fest attack that shocked the world.

The widely-shared video of Noa shows two men putting her on a bike and speeding away. She is heard screaming, "don't kill me", her arm stretched towards her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, also taken hostage.

Hamas Or Civilian Mob?

According to the NBC report, analysis of sun and shadows that appear in the video of the couple's capture suggests that they were most likely kidnapped hours into the attack and closer to midday than sunrise, when the attack began.

Two Israeli military officials NBC spoke to said it is possible that hours after the Nukhba Force's massacre at the music fest, other people, possibly criminal elements, reached the spot.

"One of the officials pointed out that none of the captors seen in the video of Noa and Or's kidnapping appear to be armed or wearing tactical vests, suggesting they are unlikely to be Nukhba members," the report adds.

After the NBC report was published, Israeli news outlet Channel 12 said the freed hostages had shared that they had seen Noa during their time in captivity, The Times Of Israel reported.

This indicates that she might have been transferred to Hamas after being taken hostage. Official sources have not confirmed this.

Why Is Noa Not Home Yet

More than a 100 out of the 240-odd hostages taken by Hamas were released during the ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Hamas that has now ended. Noa is among 14 woman civilians yet to be released. Both Israel and its ally US have said Hamas' refusal to release those women led to the truce falling apart. Hamas has blamed Israel, saying it refused "to accept all offers to release other detainees".

NBC News had asked Mark Regev, senior adviser to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, why Hamas went back on the deal. He suggested it could have something to do with the ages of some of the women. Military service is mandatory for most Israelis when they turn 18. "I think Hamas has a position, yes, that anyone who's in the age, young, that they're automatically soldiers even though they were clearly civilians when they were taken hostage," Regev told NBC.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Hamas may have refused to release the women because it doesn't want them "to be able to talk about what happened to them during their time in custody", referring to allegations of sexual violence. Hamas has denied such allegations.

A third possibility, the NBC report says, is that Hamas does not have Noa at all.

A Family Waits

The truce and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas had raised the hopes of Yaakov Argamani and Liora Argamani of having their only child home. But with the truce collapsing and their daughter missing for two-and-a-half months, the couple face despair.

Liora, a terminal brain cancer patient, shared a video last month with a plea. "I have cancer, brain cancer. I don't know how much time I have left. I wish for the chance to see my Noa at home." Yaakov is often seen outside Tel Aviv Museum of Art, a spot that is now referred to as 'Hostages Square' where loved ones of those captured gather to find hope amid hopelessness. Yaakov has a placard hanging around his neck: it has Noa's photo with the words: "don't kill me, let me go home."

The friends of Noa and Or say they are drawing hope from the fact that the couple's names have not appeared in the list of the dead hostages so far. "This is very difficult," Noa Stern, one of their friends, told NBC. "Because you want to stay with hope. But you don't know anything."