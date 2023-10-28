Israel Extends Ground Operations In Gaza, Cuts Off Phone, Internet Links

Israel has announced extending its ground operations in Gaza Strip with Hamas vowing to confront the attacks with "full force".

"Following the series of strikes of the last days, the ground forces are extending the ground operation tonight," announced military spokesman Daniel Hagari yesterday after two straight nights of tank incursions into Gaza.

Israel has unleashed one of its fiercest bombardments in Gaza, cutting off phone and internet links to the strip.

The armed wing of Hamas last night said it was fighting Israeli troops in two areas inside Gaza.

"We are confronting an Israeli ground incursion in Beit Hanoun (in the northern Gaza Strip) and in east Bureij (in the centre)," the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement, reporting heavy fighting on the ground.

Over 1,400, mostly civilians, have died in Israel, according to officials.

In the Gaza strip, at least 7,326 people have been killed in Israel's retaliatory strikes, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. These included mainly civilians and many of them children.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly has called for an "immediate humanitarian truce" in Gaza. Hamas welcomed the truce call, but Israel and the US critcised the non-binding resolution for failing to mention Hamas. It received 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions from UN members.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)