First Fuel Trucks Enter War-Torn Gaza Through Rafah Border From Egypt

The first aid trucks arrived in the war-torn Gaza Strip from Egypt on Saturday (AFP)

The first fuel trucks since war erupted between Gaza militants Hamas and Israel entered the Palestinian enclave Sunday, an official at the Rafah crossing and an AFP journalist said.

Six trucks with fuel to power generators at two hospitals crossed from Egypt, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and an Egyptian source told AFP.

