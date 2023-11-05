Over 30 Killed After Israel Strikes Gaza Camp, Blinken Faces Arab Anger

The battle between Israeli forces and Hamas entered the fifth week on Saturday with no signs of de-escalation. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who is currently in the Middle East for a diplomatic tour, is facing a tide of anger in meetings with Arab leaders.

Mr Blinken insisted that the United States supports "humanitarian pauses" in the clashes and bombings in Gaza to stop civilian deaths, however, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out any scope for a ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden recently said that there has been progress in securing a "humanitarian pause", but did not elaborate. "The United States believes that all of these efforts will be facilitated by humanitarian pauses," Mr Blinken said at a press conference in Jordan.

In a statement issued late on Saturday, Hamas said that the ongoing evacuation of foreigners from Gaza was being suspended until Israeli forces allowed wounded Palestinians to escape from the besieged Gaza Strip and reach Egypt through the Rafah border crossing to receive treatment.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said that over 9,480 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes. Hamas said at least 12 people were killed when an Israeli strike hit a United Nations school were thousands were taking shelter.

The intense bombing and loss of civilian lives in Gaza have provoked widespread anti-Israeli protests across the globe. It has also impacted Israel's diplomatic ties around the world with Turkey on Saturday recalling its ambassador from Israel. Jordan had recalled its ambassador on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held Netanyahu personally responsible for the deaths of women and children in Gaza. "Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off," he said.

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the Israeli chief of staff, visited ground forces inside Gaza as they completely surrounded Gaza City. Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said that his forces were "fighting hard" and were "operating from south and north (of Gaza City) and have entered populated areas".

Israel has described Gaza City as "the centre of the Hamas terror organisation", however between 350,000 to 400,000 civilians still remain inside the city and adjoining areas, according to US special envoy for aid assistance David Satterfield.