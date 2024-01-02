Hamas Deputy Head Killed In 'Treacherous' Israeli Strike In Lebanon

Saleh al-Aruri was killed in a "treacherous Zionist strike": Hamas (File)

Hamas television on Tuesday announced the "assassination" by Israel of the group's deputy head in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Saleh al-Aruri was killed in a "treacherous Zionist strike", Hamas said on its official channel.

A high-level security official in Beirut told AFP that Aruri was killed in the Israeli strike along with his bodyguards in the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs, which is a stronghold of Hamas ally Hezbollah.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)