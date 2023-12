Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar. (File)

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday that an entire generation in the Middle East is at risk of becoming radicalised because of the war in Gaza.

Sheikh Mohammed was speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar.

