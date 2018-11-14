Israel Defence Minister Resigns After Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation today. (File)

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation on Wednesday after a sharp disagreement over a Gaza ceasefire deal, throwing the government into turmoil.

"What happened yesterday -- the truce combined with the process with Hamas -- is capitulating to terror. It has no other meaning," Lieberman told journalists.

"What we're doing now as a state is buying short-term quiet, with the price being severe long-term damage to national security."