Israel Army Says Strike That Killed Journalists In Lebanon "Under Review"

The Israeli army said Friday that a strike that killed three journalists in south Lebanon was "under review", maintaining that it had targeted Hezbollah militants.

"Earlier today, following intelligence information, the IDF (army) struck a Hezbollah military structure in Hasbaya in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement to AFP.

"The strike was carried out while the terrorists were located inside the structure," it added.

"Several hours after the strike, reports were received that journalists had been hit during the strike. The incident is under review."

Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen said a cameraman and broadcast engineer were killed in the strike in Hasbaya, which according to the Pro-Iran network targeted a journalists' residence.

Another TV outlet, Al-Manar, run by Hezbollah, said one of its video journalists was also killed.

After the strike, a car bearing a "press" marking was crushed under debris.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati accused Israel of intentionally targeting the journalists in what he called a "war crime" that "aims to terrorise the media to cover up crimes and destruction".

Israel expanded its focus to Lebanon last month, after nearly a year of war in Gaza sparked by Hamas's attack, launching a massive bombing campaign targeting mainly Hezbollah strongholds across the country and sending in ground troops on September 30.

