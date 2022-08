The military "is preparing for the operation to last a week", an army spokesperson said.

Israel's army is preparing for its aerial operation in Gaza to last a week, saying Saturday that there are currently no discussions on a ceasefire with Islamic Jihad terrorists.

The military "is preparing for the operation to last week" and is "not currently holding ceasefire negotiations," an army spokesperson told AFP, confirming reports in Israeli media.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)