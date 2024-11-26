Israel Army Says Hit 20 'Terror Targets' In Beirut

The Israeli army said it carried out a series of strikes on 20 "terror targets" belonging to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in the Beirut area on Tuesday.

"These strikes included 13 terror targets in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut. Among the targets struck were a Hezbollah aerial defence unit centre, an intelligence centre, command centre, weapons storage facilities," it said in a statement, adding "seven other targets struck were components of Hezbollah's financial system".

