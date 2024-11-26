Advertisement

Israel Army Says Hit 20 'Terror Targets' In Beirut

"Among the targets struck were a Hezbollah aerial defence unit centre, an intelligence centre, command centre, weapons storage facilities," it said in a statement

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israel Army Says Hit 20 'Terror Targets' In Beirut
Smoke billows above Beirut's southern suburbs following an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday.
Jerusalem:

The Israeli army said it carried out a series of strikes on 20 "terror targets" belonging to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in the Beirut area on Tuesday.

"These strikes included 13 terror targets in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut. Among the targets struck were a Hezbollah aerial defence unit centre, an intelligence centre, command centre, weapons storage facilities," it said in a statement, adding "seven other targets struck were components of Hezbollah's financial system".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel, Beirut, Beirut Missile Strike
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com